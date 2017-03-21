Loca Luna still a crowd pleaser

Read more: Arkansas Times

Loca Luna , located at 3519 Old Cantrell Road in Little Rock, is one of Little Rock's most recognized restaurants. Long a popular spot for those seeking a quality lunch and for business people looking for a relaxing dinner, Loca Luna has also begun serving brunch in recent years to add their name to the growing list of weekend breakfast options in the Rock.

