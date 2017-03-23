Little Rock notebook
The screening will begin at 7 p.m. at the Ron Robinson Theater at 100 River Market Ave. Doors will open at 6 p.m. The Arkansas Educational Television Network created the documentary about the once-vibrant black business and entertainment district in Little Rock, home to Taborian Hall and the Dreamland Ballroom. A news release said the film traces the district's "rich history from its emergence in the 1800s to present day -- the film will relive West 9th Street's glory days and uncover how urban renewal, the Eisenhower Interstate System, and more impacted its future."
