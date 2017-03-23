Little Rock notebook

The screening will begin at 7 p.m. at the Ron Robinson Theater at 100 River Market Ave. Doors will open at 6 p.m. The Arkansas Educational Television Network created the documentary about the once-vibrant black business and entertainment district in Little Rock, home to Taborian Hall and the Dreamland Ballroom. A news release said the film traces the district's "rich history from its emergence in the 1800s to present day -- the film will relive West 9th Street's glory days and uncover how urban renewal, the Eisenhower Interstate System, and more impacted its future."

Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.