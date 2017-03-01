Little Rock man starts trial in security guard's slaying; don't ...
The attorney for a Little Rock man accused of beating a security guard to death in his own home warned Pulaski County jurors on Tuesday that the state's chief witnesses are more interested in protecting themselves than telling the truth about his client. Prosecutors are seeking a life sentence for 29-year-old Calvin Thornton Jr. on capital murder and aggravated robbery charges.
