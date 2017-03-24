Little Rock makes a Sweet 16. It's not a good thing
Streetsblog, which writes about smart core city development, runs a March Madness competition among the nation's cities for worst "parking craters" - places where acres of pavement defy user-friendliness. Little Rock is currently in the round of 16, competing against Atlanta to advance to the next round.
