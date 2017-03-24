Little Rock makes a Sweet 16. It's no...

Little Rock makes a Sweet 16. It's not a good thing

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Arkansas Times

Streetsblog, which writes about smart core city development, runs a March Madness competition among the nation's cities for worst "parking craters" - places where acres of pavement defy user-friendliness. Little Rock is currently in the round of 16, competing against Atlanta to advance to the next round.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Arkansas Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Little Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News In 6 years, 53 blacks shot 1 hr Daniel your a star 33
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 9 hr Buck Rohde 20,926
Sherranda D. Patton 10 hr Curiois 1
Arkansas State Police Thu concerned citizen 1
naacp Thu truth 3
Serious Flaw in Trumpcare Mar 21 Capt Obvious 4
News Arkansas To Split Its Holidays For Martin Luthe... Mar 21 Capt Obvious 2
See all Little Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Little Rock Forum Now

Little Rock Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Little Rock Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Climate Change
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
 

Little Rock, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,405 • Total comments across all topics: 279,791,617

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC