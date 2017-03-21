Little Rock FunkFest a " Saturday June 10th
March 16, 2017 -Former Senator Irma Hunter Brown, Sammie Holmes, and Johnny Haasan, board members and members of the Friends of Haven of Rest Cemetery, Inc. announce their Annual Fundraising Banquet "Precious Memories." This gala event will celebrate the progression of action and also provide an update on future plans.
