Little Rock city directors: Schools facing ax due a study
Little Rock's elected officials have joined community activists in a request for the Little Rock School District and state commissioner of education to conduct an impact study before closing three schools and repurposing another. The city Board of Directors voted 8-1 Tuesday night to request the study, something the Save Our Schools grass-roots effort of parents and neighborhood activists has been seeking for some time.
