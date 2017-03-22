Little Rock city directors: Schools f...

Little Rock city directors: Schools facing ax due a study

Read more: NWAonline

Little Rock's elected officials have joined community activists in a request for the Little Rock School District and state commissioner of education to conduct an impact study before closing three schools and repurposing another. The city Board of Directors voted 8-1 Tuesday night to request the study, something the Save Our Schools grass-roots effort of parents and neighborhood activists has been seeking for some time.

Little Rock, AR

