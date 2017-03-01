Liquor Stores: Grocery Wine Bill a Death Knell
Liquor store owners and others in Arkansas say a bill to let Wal-Mart and grocery stores sell a larger assortment of wine fundamentally changes their business model, will lead to the closure of hundreds of package stores in the state and will result in less choice for consumers.
