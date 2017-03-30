Legislature defeats resolution on definition of marriage
The House today narrowly defeated SJR 7 urging the U.S. Congress to propose a constitutional amendment that would prohibit the definition of marriage as anything other than the union of one man and one woman. The vote was announced as being approved 51-25, but a recount found one representative not in his or her seat and that meant the bill failed 50-25.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Arkansas Times.
Add your comments below
Little Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pepperidge Farm Lawsuit with SDA's (Jul '16)
|Wed
|Capt Obvious
|18
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Tue
|Mikeymike116
|20,936
|X-Files: John Podesta Regrets Not Telling Us Ab... (Feb '15)
|Mar 27
|Monterray
|6
|In 6 years, 53 blacks shot
|Mar 26
|kennie23
|38
|Should the U.S. use drone strike's against Mega...
|Mar 26
|Honestly
|5
|Sheriff's detective seeks to shut down anti-Mas... (Nov '06)
|Mar 25
|Megan
|3
|naacp
|Mar 23
|truth
|3
Find what you want!
Search Little Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC