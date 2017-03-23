Lawyer: State illegally kept him from...

Lawyer: State illegally kept him from client

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Arkansas Online

Little Rock attorney Patrick Benca, who says he was blocked by state prison officials from seeing a client for more than a week, was allowed access to the man on Friday, but only after suing the Department of Correction to force the disclosure of the inmate's whereabouts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Arkansas Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Little Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sheriff's detective seeks to shut down anti-Mas... (Nov '06) 1 hr Megan 3
News In 6 years, 53 blacks shot 6 hr Guest 37
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 8 hr Erik The Red 20,929
Pepperidge Farm Lawsuit with SDA's (Jul '16) 8 hr djc 13
naacp Thu truth 3
Serious Flaw in Trumpcare Mar 21 Capt Obvious 4
News Arkansas To Split Its Holidays For Martin Luthe... Mar 21 Capt Obvious 2
See all Little Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Little Rock Forum Now

Little Rock Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Little Rock Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. Climate Change
 

Little Rock, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,027 • Total comments across all topics: 279,812,854

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC