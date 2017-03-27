Lawmakers Approve, Send to Governor a Bill to Allow Truck Platooning
House Bill 1754 , sponsored by Rep. Charlie Collins, R-Fayetteville, would exempt trucks from a state law that require vehicles to maintain at least 200 feet of separation while on state roadways.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ArkansasBusiness.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Little Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pepperidge Farm Lawsuit with SDA's (Jul '16)
|Wed
|Capt Obvious
|18
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Tue
|Mikeymike116
|20,936
|X-Files: John Podesta Regrets Not Telling Us Ab... (Feb '15)
|Mar 27
|Monterray
|6
|In 6 years, 53 blacks shot
|Mar 26
|kennie23
|38
|Should the U.S. use drone strike's against Mega...
|Mar 26
|Honestly
|5
|Sheriff's detective seeks to shut down anti-Mas... (Nov '06)
|Mar 25
|Megan
|3
|naacp
|Mar 23
|truth
|3
Find what you want!
Search Little Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC