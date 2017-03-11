Late Steal Secures State Championship For Northside
In the two regular season meetings between North Little Rock and Northside, the Grizzlies came up short both times including a three overtime thriller. With 6.7 seconds left and leading by one, Brewer picked the pocket of North Little Rock and secured the Grizzlies 50-49 win inside Bank of the Ozarks Arena.
