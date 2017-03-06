Judge hears details of ex-MLB pitcher...

Judge hears details of ex-MLB pitcher's 2016 Little Rock slaying, denies reduction in bail

The only witness to the Christmas Eve slaying of former professional baseball pitcher John David Barfield is the 17-year-old son of the man accused of killing him, a Little Rock police detective said Monday. Detective Matt Huffine said Trent Goodman described seeing his father, William Lee Goodman Jr., and Barfield grappling on a two-story staircase behind Barfield's home at 514 Sherman St. The teenager said he then saw his father shoot Barfield twice in the chest just as the struggling men fell over the railing to the ground, a drop of about 15 feet, the detective testified.

