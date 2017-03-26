Judge affirms dismissal of city of Li...

Judge affirms dismissal of city of Little Rock in lawsuit over fatal police shooting

Federal Judge Brian Miller has affirmed his decision to dismiss the city of Little Rock and former Police Chief Stuart Thomas as defendants in a lawsuit brought by the mother of Bobby Moore, killed by then-Office Josh Hastings in 2012. In a 19-page decision filed Friday, the judge denied a motion to reconsider.

