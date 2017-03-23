Josh Miller protects crooked colleagues from harsher penalties
ETHICS KILLER: Rep. Josh MIller gave the death penalty to legislation to increase the penalty for legislators who spend campaign money on personal expenses. Catching up on Wednesday action: Rep. Josh Miller, the Medicaid recipient who opposed Medicaid for other s, won an overwhelming "do not pass" vote Wednesday morning in the House State Agencies committee on HB 1008.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Arkansas Times.
Add your comments below
Little Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|6 hr
|Buck Rohde
|20,926
|Sherranda D. Patton
|7 hr
|Curiois
|1
|In 6 years, 53 blacks shot
|18 hr
|Jungle Juice Johnson
|32
|Arkansas State Police
|Thu
|concerned citizen
|1
|naacp
|Thu
|truth
|3
|Serious Flaw in Trumpcare
|Tue
|Capt Obvious
|4
|Arkansas To Split Its Holidays For Martin Luthe...
|Tue
|Capt Obvious
|2
Find what you want!
Search Little Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC