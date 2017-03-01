Jones Bar-B-Q, Lassis Inn, Rhoda's Tamales are Hall of Famers
The 12 judges in the competition for the Arkansas Food Hall of Fame have made their choices, with the restaurant wins going to long-time eateries Jones Bar-B-Q of Marianna, Lassis Inn in Little Rock and Rhoda's Famous Hot Tamales of Lake Village. That covers barbecue, catfish and hot tamales, a good representation of favorite Arkansas cuisine.
