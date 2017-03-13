Jefferson Thomas enjoys freedom of road, meeting new people; not afraid to help
Trucker Jefferson Ray Thomas felt compelled to whip out his license, just to prove that his real name was actually "Jefferson Thomas." He proved it was not a cheap attempt at an alias, switching the names of one of our founding fathers and presidents.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Trucker.
Comments
Add your comments below
Little Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|In 6 years, 53 blacks shot
|10 min
|TRT
|15
|Sylvia Machelle Smith
|8 hr
|ByeByeBirdie
|1
|When you're not loved by a man
|9 hr
|PearlyWhites
|9
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Sun
|jersey city
|20,895
|Serious Flaw in Trumpcare
|Sun
|Capt Obvious
|2
|Absences pile up for 1 LR city director
|Sun
|lol
|1
|X-Files: John Podesta Regrets Not Telling Us Ab... (Feb '15)
|Mar 10
|Earth Whisperer
|3
Find what you want!
Search Little Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC