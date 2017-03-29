Intruders kill man in 19th St. home
The Little Rock police say Eric Gavin, 45, was killed shortly before midnight last night in a robbery at 1314 W. 19th St. A female resident of the house told police that two men forced their way in and demanded money. They ordered her to the rear of the house.
