In 6 years, 53 blacks shot

There are 7 comments on the NWAonline story from 7 hrs ago, titled In 6 years, 53 blacks shot.

Crime scene investigators walk away from a Sweet Home residence after a Little Rock police officer shot Lloyd St. Claire, 59, during an attempt by nar... Cletis Williams, shown in a family photo, was fatally shot by a Jonesboro policeman during a struggle in his home on Oct. 31, 2011. Williams was unarm... There were no protests, no riots, no public calls for accountability.

guest

Jonesboro, AR

#1 4 hrs ago
is that too many or not enough?
guest

Jonesboro, AR

#2 4 hrs ago
jus askn
Guest

Pahrump, NV

#3 2 hrs ago
Sounds like one weekend on Chicago.

Guest

Leonardtown, MD

#4 2 hrs ago
Trump promised it would stopped when was president, remember?
The law and order president, so don't worry.
Just saying

Jonesboro, AR

#5 2 hrs ago
Some police officers are too quick, when attempting to stop a suspect, however, every case is different. As I see it, if people don't want to be shot, don't be stupid. Be smart and stay alive. If they're innocent, they have nothing to fear. Now, having said that, there is still the issue of officers who are too quick to use lethal force and not enough officers equipped with non-lethal options, i.e., taser, pepper spray, etc. Just a side note, the maximum (dangerous) distance between an armed person and a potential target, is 21 feet. The average adult can cover that distance in approximately 1.5-2 seconds. Personally, I would not want to take that chance. Just saying...
Guest

Blytheville, AR

#6 57 min ago
How many whites were killed in 6 years?
guest

Jonesboro, AR

#7 32 min ago
Guest wrote:
How many whites were killed in 6 years?
where
Little Rock, AR

