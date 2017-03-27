Hutchinson pushes student grants

Hutchinson pushes student grants

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: NWAonline

Brianna Williams, 16, with the North Little Rock High School Chamber Choir, sings the school's alma mater on Thursday during a dedication ceremony for the newly renovated North Little Rock High School. Speaking to North Little Rock High School students, Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Thursday promoted a new state grant program that will provide up to five semesters of tuition and fees for students seeking credentials in high-demand careers, including computer science.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Little Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Pepperidge Farm Lawsuit with SDA's (Jul '16) 16 min djc 19
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 34 min VIKING POWER 20,936
News X-Files: John Podesta Regrets Not Telling Us Ab... (Feb '15) Mar 27 Monterray 6
News In 6 years, 53 blacks shot Mar 26 kennie23 38
Should the U.S. use drone strike's against Mega... Mar 26 Honestly 5
News Sheriff's detective seeks to shut down anti-Mas... (Nov '06) Mar 25 Megan 3
naacp Mar 23 truth 3
See all Little Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Little Rock Forum Now

Little Rock Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Little Rock Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Final Four
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Iran
  3. Oakland
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Supreme Court
 

Little Rock, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,864 • Total comments across all topics: 279,958,310

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC