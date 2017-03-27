Hutchinson pushes student grants

Brianna Williams, 16, with the North Little Rock High School Chamber Choir, sings the school's alma mater on Thursday during a dedication ceremony for the newly renovated North Little Rock High School. Speaking to North Little Rock High School students, Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Thursday promoted a new state grant program that will provide up to five semesters of tuition and fees for students seeking credentials in high-demand careers, including computer science.

