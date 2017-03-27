Homer's Restaurant Family Feud Heats Up

Homer's Restaurant Family Feud Heats Up

The dispute involving the children of Homer's Restaurant founder Homer Connell has escalated, with allegations that Katrina Connell Vaughn, trustee of two family trusts, misappropriated money and used her brother's credit card for plastic surgery, "life coaching" and a psychic hotline.

