High bail set for Little Rock teen accused of killing mother in front of 2-year-old girl

A Little Rock teenager accused of killing a mother in front of her 2-year-old daughter during a robbery must post $250,000 in cash to be released from jail to await trial, Pulaski County Circuit Judge Wendell Griffen ruled Thursday. Prosecutor Amanda Fields called 16-year-old Kevin Williams Jr. a "danger to the community" who seeks out Hispanic victims.

