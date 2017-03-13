Get appraisals, see old money at Arkansas show
A war bond issued in Little Rock in 1862 for 50 cents was part of a presentation at the February meeting of the Central Arkansas Coin Club. The club and the Arkansas Numismatic Society are holding the 70th Annual Coin Show from March 31-April 2 in Little Rock.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.
Comments
Add your comments below
Little Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|3 hr
|Henry Francisco
|20,900
|In 6 years, 53 blacks shot
|3 hr
|there
|21
|downtown
|23 hr
|downtown
|1
|When you're not loved by a man
|Mon
|PearlyWhites
|9
|Serious Flaw in Trumpcare
|Mar 12
|Capt Obvious
|2
|Absences pile up for 1 LR city director
|Mar 12
|lol
|1
|X-Files: John Podesta Regrets Not Telling Us Ab... (Feb '15)
|Mar 10
|Earth Whisperer
|3
Find what you want!
Search Little Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC