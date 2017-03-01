Fleeing driver who struck, killed Lit...

Fleeing driver who struck, killed Little Rock jogger accepts 30-year prison sentence

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: NWAonline

Jordan Matthew Van Den Berghe is shown along with a Little Rock Police Department photograph of the crash scene. Police say Vandenberghe was driving a stolen Nissan Maxima and was fleeing an officer when the car veered off Chicot Road and hit two pedestrians, killing one.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Little Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 5 hr Samuel-7g-Jackson 20,859
News Naming airport after Clintons doesn't fly with ... Tue spocko 13
iP addresses can be traced Mon Lavey 4
News Even a courthouse is no sanctuary for immigrant Feb 27 spytheweb 6
When you're not loved by a man Feb 23 couch potatos 8
Illegal alien Crimes Feb 23 MAGA2016 1
Poll Your vote for the Ark. Democratic Primary? (Apr '10) Feb 22 Mimi 1,773
See all Little Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Little Rock Forum Now

Little Rock Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Little Rock Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. NASA
  4. Space Station
  5. Iraq
 

Little Rock, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,555 • Total comments across all topics: 279,246,163

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC