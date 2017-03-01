Fleeing driver who struck, killed Little Rock jogger accepts 30-year prison sentence
Jordan Matthew Van Den Berghe is shown along with a Little Rock Police Department photograph of the crash scene. Police say Vandenberghe was driving a stolen Nissan Maxima and was fleeing an officer when the car veered off Chicot Road and hit two pedestrians, killing one.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.
Comments
Add your comments below
Little Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|5 hr
|Samuel-7g-Jackson
|20,859
|Naming airport after Clintons doesn't fly with ...
|Tue
|spocko
|13
|iP addresses can be traced
|Mon
|Lavey
|4
|Even a courthouse is no sanctuary for immigrant
|Feb 27
|spytheweb
|6
|When you're not loved by a man
|Feb 23
|couch potatos
|8
|Illegal alien Crimes
|Feb 23
|MAGA2016
|1
|Your vote for the Ark. Democratic Primary? (Apr '10)
|Feb 22
|Mimi
|1,773
Find what you want!
Search Little Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC