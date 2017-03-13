FILE - This July 29, 1997, file photo, shows the Department of...
This July 29, 1997, file photo, shows the Department of Correction death chamber in Varner, Ark., with a closed-circuit television camera mounted nearby. The agency said Monday, March 13, 2017, it had acquired enough potassium chloride for use in eight executions next month.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Comments
Add your comments below
Little Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|downtown
|24 min
|downtown
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|1 hr
|WPWW
|20,896
|In 6 years, 53 blacks shot
|2 hr
|Guest
|18
|Sylvia Machelle Smith
|13 hr
|ByeByeBirdie
|1
|When you're not loved by a man
|13 hr
|PearlyWhites
|9
|Serious Flaw in Trumpcare
|Sun
|Capt Obvious
|2
|Absences pile up for 1 LR city director
|Sun
|lol
|1
Find what you want!
Search Little Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC