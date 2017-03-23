FILE - In this May 5, 2014, file photo, a voter walks past a "Please...
In this May 5, 2014, file photo, a voter walks past a "Please Have Photo ID Ready" sign as he enters an early-voting polling place in downtown Little Rock, Ark. Arkansas lawmakers approved a measure requiring voters to show photo identification before casting a ballot, and Gov. Asa Hutchinson signed it Friday, March 24, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
Little Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|46 min
|Mickie
|20,928
|In 6 years, 53 blacks shot
|6 hr
|Jungle Juice Johnson
|35
|naacp
|Thu
|truth
|3
|Serious Flaw in Trumpcare
|Mar 21
|Capt Obvious
|4
|Arkansas To Split Its Holidays For Martin Luthe...
|Mar 21
|Capt Obvious
|2
|Gang Leader Found Guilty (Feb '06)
|Mar 21
|lol
|6
|X-Files: John Podesta Regrets Not Telling Us Ab... (Feb '15)
|Mar 17
|Longhaul
|5
Find what you want!
Search Little Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC