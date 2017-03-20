Fatal shooting on Col. Glenn parking lot
Little Rock police report that Brent Cartwright, 19, was fatally shot about 11 p.m. Sunday on a parking lot outside a Kroger store at 6420 Col. Glenn in Southwest Little Rock.
