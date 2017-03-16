Faith group urges end to Death Penalty
The death penalty . Unused in Arkansas for more than a decade it's put us in the world news spotlight for Gov. Asa Hutchinson's decision to kill eight men in 10 days in April, a speeded-up process intended to kill the eight before a supply of a controversial drug used in the process, midazolam, expires.
