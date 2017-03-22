Expansion of voucher program for fost...

Expansion of voucher program for foster children clears committee

11 hrs ago Read more: Arkansas Times

A bill that would expand a special-needs education voucher program to include foster children passed on a voice vote with some dissent in the Senate Education Committee Wednesday. Legislation enacted in 2015 established the Succeed Scholarship , a voucher program that uses public tax dollars to pay for students with special needs to attend private schools.

Little Rock, AR

