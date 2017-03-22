Expansion of voucher program for foster children clears committee
A bill that would expand a special-needs education voucher program to include foster children passed on a voice vote with some dissent in the Senate Education Committee Wednesday. Legislation enacted in 2015 established the Succeed Scholarship , a voucher program that uses public tax dollars to pay for students with special needs to attend private schools.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Arkansas Times.
Add your comments below
Little Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|In 6 years, 53 blacks shot
|1 hr
|Now_What-
|31
|naacp
|1 hr
|truth
|3
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|9 hr
|Terrance
|20,919
|Serious Flaw in Trumpcare
|Tue
|Capt Obvious
|4
|Arkansas To Split Its Holidays For Martin Luthe...
|Tue
|Capt Obvious
|2
|Gang Leader Found Guilty (Feb '06)
|Tue
|lol
|6
|X-Files: John Podesta Regrets Not Telling Us Ab... (Feb '15)
|Mar 17
|Longhaul
|5
Find what you want!
Search Little Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC