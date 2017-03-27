Ethics from the Arkansas Senate? Not today
Sen. Linda Collins-Smith made a run at imposing a stronger ethics requirement on the legislature, but she fell short. Her bill got a 20-6 favorable vote in the Senate, but as amendment to an initated act, an ethics reform measusre of 1988, she need 24 votes.
