Elderly housing project in west Little Rock opposed

Residents of a west Little Rock neighborhood won the first battle in a fight against a company's attempt to build a community for senior citizens on property previously agreed to contain office buildings. A city Planning Commission vote on rezoning to allow the construction of a multifamily building went in the residents' favor Thursday, with five commissioners voting against Deltic Timber Corp.'s request and four voting in favor.

