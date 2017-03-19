Door-busting drug raids: Are they worth it?

The New York Times began publishing today the results of a near year-long project by Kevin Sack on door-basting drug raids by police SWAT officers with no-knock warrants. The series opens with description of an episode in which military-equipped officers broke open a door and tossed a flash-bang grenade on the strength of a warrant issued following a $50 undercover drug buy The grenade landed in a playpen.

