Deputies report shooting death while ...

Deputies report shooting death while serving warrant

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Arkansas Times

On the scene of a death investigation on Lusby Rd, Cabot, AR Pulaski County. Deputy was attempting to serve a felony sexual assault warrant out of Texarkana.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Arkansas Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Little Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 5 hr Granny is a fruit... 20,865
News Naming airport after Clintons doesn't fly with ... Feb 28 spocko 13
iP addresses can be traced Feb 27 Lavey 4
News Even a courthouse is no sanctuary for immigrant Feb 27 spytheweb 6
Looking for family of Roy lee thomas sr (Mar '15) Feb 25 fred 2
When you're not loved by a man Feb 23 couch potatos 8
Illegal alien Crimes Feb 23 MAGA2016 1
See all Little Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Little Rock Forum Now

Little Rock Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Little Rock Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Cuba
  5. Space Station
 

Little Rock, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,858 • Total comments across all topics: 279,284,032

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC