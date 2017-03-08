Delay in vote on west Little Rock housing development. Reason: politics
The Little Rock City Board delayed a vote last night on the appeal of denial of a permit for a housing subdivision outside the city but in the city's planning jurisdiction. The nominal reason was for further testing and study.
Comments
Add your comments below
