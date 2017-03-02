Danville: Civil rights leader of 'Lit...

Danville: Civil rights leader of 'Little Rock Nine' speaks to school district

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Inside Bay Area

Terrence Roberts, a civil rights leader and one of the nine children who in 1957 were part of the "Little Rock Nine," addressed students and staff at Monte Vista High School Thursday on his story of civil rights and tolerance. Roberts was one of the group of nine African-American students who were the first black students to attend classes at then all-white Central High School in Little Rock, Arkansas in Sept.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Little Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 2 hr Lilith 20,862
News Naming airport after Clintons doesn't fly with ... Feb 28 spocko 13
iP addresses can be traced Feb 27 Lavey 4
News Even a courthouse is no sanctuary for immigrant Feb 27 spytheweb 6
When you're not loved by a man Feb 23 couch potatos 8
Illegal alien Crimes Feb 23 MAGA2016 1
Poll Your vote for the Ark. Democratic Primary? (Apr '10) Feb 22 Mimi 1,773
See all Little Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Little Rock Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Pulaski County was issued at March 02 at 3:30PM CST

Little Rock Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Little Rock Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Space Station
  4. Iraq
  5. NASA
 

Little Rock, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,022 • Total comments across all topics: 279,267,360

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC