Danville: Civil rights leader of 'Little Rock Nine' speaks to school district
Terrence Roberts, a civil rights leader and one of the nine children who in 1957 were part of the "Little Rock Nine," addressed students and staff at Monte Vista High School Thursday on his story of civil rights and tolerance. Roberts was one of the group of nine African-American students who were the first black students to attend classes at then all-white Central High School in Little Rock, Arkansas in Sept.
