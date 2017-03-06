Courtney Pledger Named to Lead AETN; Was Leader of Hot Springs Film Festival
Courtney Pledger, a native Arkansan who built the Hot Springs Documentary Film Festival into a national event, was named Tuesday morning as the new executive director of the Arkansas Educational Television Network.
