Correction: Educational Savings-Arkansas story

In a story March 16 about an effort to establish tax-exempt education savings accounts for private schools, The Associated Press reported erroneously that the bill had received 47 votes for passage in the Arkansas House. It received 37 votes; 47 House members voted against it.

