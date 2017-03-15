Committee rejects bill to close 'coordination' loophole in campaign finance
The House State Agencies committee this morning rejected a bill by Rep. Clarke Tucker that aimed to prevent collusion between candidates for public office and independent organizations that buy advertising on their behalf. According to Tucker, Arkansas may be the only state in the nation that permits such coordination between candidates and outside groups.
