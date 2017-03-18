City Board votes Tuesday on message for Johnny Key on LRSD school closures
The Little Rock City Board agenda includes a resolution asking state Education Commissioner Johnny Key, functionally the school board of the state-controlled Little Rock School District, for a community impact study of the schools in the district Key has decided to close to save money. I note that the resolution is on the Board's consent agenda, with an expectation it will encounter no resistance.The sponsors are Mayor Mark Stodola and four of the 10 board members - Kathy Webb, Capi Peck, Doris Wright and Ken Richardson.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Arkansas Times.
Add your comments below
Little Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|7 hr
|Thomas
|20,924
|In 6 years, 53 blacks shot
|Sat
|Now_What-
|22
|X-Files: John Podesta Regrets Not Telling Us Ab... (Feb '15)
|Fri
|Longhaul
|5
|Ulysses gore jr
|Thu
|Unique45
|1
|downtown
|Mar 13
|downtown
|1
|Chili's
|Mar 13
|I love them
|1
|When you're not loved by a man
|Mar 13
|PearlyWhites
|9
Find what you want!
Search Little Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC