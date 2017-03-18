City Board votes Tuesday on message f...

City Board votes Tuesday on message for Johnny Key on LRSD school closures

The Little Rock City Board agenda includes a resolution asking state Education Commissioner Johnny Key, functionally the school board of the state-controlled Little Rock School District, for a community impact study of the schools in the district Key has decided to close to save money. I note that the resolution is on the Board's consent agenda, with an expectation it will encounter no resistance.The sponsors are Mayor Mark Stodola and four of the 10 board members - Kathy Webb, Capi Peck, Doris Wright and Ken Richardson.

