CHI St. Vincent Moves Neuroscience Institute to North Little Rock
CHI St. Vincent in Little Rock announced on Wednesday that is renovating its North Little Rock campus for $10 million over the next 18 months to move its Arkansas Neuroscience Institute there.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ArkansasBusiness.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Little Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Your vote for the Ark. Democratic Primary? (Apr '10)
|1 hr
|Guest
|1,775
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|3 hr
|Waikiki shyit water
|20,886
|Health Care services Available
|Mar 4
|Nina
|1
|Male, Registered Silver Lab Looking to Breed.
|Mar 3
|Male reg silver lab
|2
|Naming airport after Clintons doesn't fly with ...
|Feb 28
|spocko
|13
|iP addresses can be traced
|Feb 27
|Lavey
|4
|Even a courthouse is no sanctuary for immigrant
|Feb 27
|spytheweb
|6
Find what you want!
Search Little Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC