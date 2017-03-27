Caterpillar to close Illinois plant, ...

Caterpillar to close Illinois plant, lay off 800 workers

Earlier this year, the earth-moving equipment maker said it would lay off employees in 2017 because of an anticipated decline in demand for its products. Caterpillar spokeswoman Lisa Miller said Friday the large wheel loaders and compactor production will be moved to the company's Decatur, Illinois, plant.

