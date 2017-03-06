Cabot native, Phantom's technical chief in NYC, looks back
On the eve of the Little Rock opening of the latest touring production of Cameron Mackintosh's new staging of Phantom of the Opera, running through March 19 at Robinson Center Performance Hall, Arkansan Jake Bell reflects on his long and successful Broadway career.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Arkansas Online.
Comments
Add your comments below
Little Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|19 hr
|Now_What-
|20,876
|Health Care services Available
|Mar 4
|Nina
|1
|Male, Registered Silver Lab Looking to Breed.
|Mar 3
|Male reg silver lab
|2
|Naming airport after Clintons doesn't fly with ...
|Feb 28
|spocko
|13
|iP addresses can be traced
|Feb 27
|Lavey
|4
|Even a courthouse is no sanctuary for immigrant
|Feb 27
|spytheweb
|6
|Looking for family of Roy lee thomas sr (Mar '15)
|Feb 25
|fred
|2
Find what you want!
Search Little Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC