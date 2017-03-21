Buenos Aires Grill opens in the River Market

We promise to get by the family-owned Buenos Aires Grill and Cafe, an Argentinian eatery at 614 President Clinton Ave., as soon as possible for a review. But first some information: The Bruzatori family, Little Rock residents for 14 years, are serving up their family recipes of grilled meats, empanadas, Graciela's chimichurri and other dishes reflective of their Argentinian-Italian heritage.

