Bond set in Dover shooting

A police report by the Pope County Sheriff's Office described the final moments of Ronald D. Esserman Jr.'s life. According to the report Esserman, 42 of Dover, was shot by Nathaniel Z. Symonds in front of his trailer on 235 Oak Meadows road on Friday.

