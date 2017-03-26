Bill to strengthen dyslexia intervent...

Bill to strengthen dyslexia intervention runs into opposition in Senate committee

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Arkansas Times

A passionate group of parents and reading advocates left the state Capitol disappointed but determined not to give up last week when a bill that would give teeth to a law that requires dyslexia screening and intervention in public schools failed to pass out of a Senate committee. The National Institutes of Health defines dyslexia as a type of learning disability that impairs a person's ability to read.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Arkansas Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Little Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Pepperidge Farm Lawsuit with SDA's (Jul '16) 14 hr guest 16
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 18 hr WPWW 20,933
News In 6 years, 53 blacks shot 19 hr kennie23 38
Murphy USA Scandals Sun Disgusted 1
Should the U.S. use drone strike's against Mega... Sun Honestly 5
News Sheriff's detective seeks to shut down anti-Mas... (Nov '06) Sat Megan 3
naacp Mar 23 truth 3
See all Little Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Little Rock Forum Now

Little Rock Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Little Rock Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
 

Little Rock, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,267 • Total comments across all topics: 279,861,313

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC