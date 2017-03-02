Bill to give state more input on camp...

Bill to give state more input on campus sexual assault advances

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Arkansas Times

A bill that would require the Arkansas Higher Education Coordinating Board to create an action plan for addressing sexual assault on college campuses advanced out of the House Education committee on Thursday on a voice vote with no dissent. The purpose of the action plan would be to raise college student awareness of sexual assaults.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Arkansas Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Little Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 51 min Granny is a fruit... 20,865
News Naming airport after Clintons doesn't fly with ... Feb 28 spocko 13
iP addresses can be traced Feb 27 Lavey 4
News Even a courthouse is no sanctuary for immigrant Feb 27 spytheweb 6
Looking for family of Roy lee thomas sr (Mar '15) Feb 25 fred 2
When you're not loved by a man Feb 23 couch potatos 8
Illegal alien Crimes Feb 23 MAGA2016 1
See all Little Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Little Rock Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Pulaski County was issued at March 02 at 3:30PM CST

Little Rock Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Little Rock Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Space Station
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Cuba
 

Little Rock, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,107 • Total comments across all topics: 279,279,482

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC