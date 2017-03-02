Bill to give state more input on campus sexual assault advances
A bill that would require the Arkansas Higher Education Coordinating Board to create an action plan for addressing sexual assault on college campuses advanced out of the House Education committee on Thursday on a voice vote with no dissent. The purpose of the action plan would be to raise college student awareness of sexual assaults.
