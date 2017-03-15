Bid to eliminate corporal punishment in schools fails
A bill that would have banned corporal punishment in public schools failed on a voice vote in Senate Education Committee Wednesday. Corporal punishment "is the intentional infliction of pain or discomfort and/or the use of physical force upon a student with the intention of causing the student to experience bodily pain so as to correct or punish the student's behavior," according to the National Association of School Psychologists.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Arkansas Times.
Add your comments below
Little Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|20 min
|Vato Loco
|20,918
|In 6 years, 53 blacks shot
|Tue
|there
|21
|downtown
|Mon
|downtown
|1
|Chili's
|Mar 13
|I love them
|1
|When you're not loved by a man
|Mar 13
|PearlyWhites
|9
|Serious Flaw in Trumpcare
|Mar 12
|Capt Obvious
|2
|Absences pile up for 1 LR city director
|Mar 12
|lol
|1
Find what you want!
Search Little Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC