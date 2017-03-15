Bid to eliminate corporal punishment ...

Bid to eliminate corporal punishment in schools fails

A bill that would have banned corporal punishment in public schools failed on a voice vote in Senate Education Committee Wednesday. Corporal punishment "is the intentional infliction of pain or discomfort and/or the use of physical force upon a student with the intention of causing the student to experience bodily pain so as to correct or punish the student's behavior," according to the National Association of School Psychologists.

