Bail set at $600,000 in rape case

Pulaski County Circuit Judge Barry Sims set bail at $600,000 on Monday for a Sherwood man accused of raping a former girlfriend's daughter after hearing testimony that North Little Rock police have charged him with raping a second girl, the daughter of another girlfriend.

