Author Doug Wead: Clinton's 'Hubris' Cost Her the Election

Hillary Clinton's "hubris" and Donald Trump's "brilliant branding" triggered the billionaire businessman's surprise victory in the 2016 presidential race, Doug Wead, author of "Game of Thorns: The Inside Story of Hillary Clinton's Failed Campaign and Donald Trump's Winning Strategy, " tells Newsmax TV . "It was a combination of hubris and overconfidence on the Clinton part and brilliant branding on the Trump part, in my humble opinion," Wead said Thursday on "The Steve Malzberg Show."

