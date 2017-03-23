Asa Hutchinson Signs Bill Allowing Lawsuits Over Videos
LITTLE ROCK - Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson has signed into law a bill allowing companies to sue anyone who shares secretly made videotape aimed at harming a business owner.
