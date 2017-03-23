Arrest made in detail shop slaying
Josh Berry of KARK reports that an arrest has been made in the slaying of Harvel Sieber, 47, at an east side detail shop. He reports that Corey Williams Jr., 19, has been arrested for capital murder in the death Nov. 15 .
